JONESBORO — The annual Superintendent’s Golf Scholarship Tournament is scheduled for April 29 at the Lake Spivey Country Club in Jonesboro.
Why it matters: Monies raised will go to the Clayton County Public Schools Foundation that supports the CCPS Student Scholarship Fund. Last year’s tourney raise $200,000 resulting in more than 200 scholarships distributed.
This year’s theme is Clayton County NFL Greats Reunion. Sixteen former CCPS football players who advanced to the NFL the tournament’s honored guests.
• Morgan Burnett, North Clayton High School
• D.J. Shockley, North Clayton High
• Kyle Love, North Clayton High
• Cordy Glenn, Riverdale High
• Tashard Choice, Lovejoy High
• Cameron Sutton, Jonesboro High
• Harry Douglas, Jonesboro High
• Hines Ward, Forest Park High
• Preston Williams, Lovejoy High
• Kindle Vildor, North Clayton High
• Chris Scott, Lovejoy High
• Andre Hastings, Morrow High
• Rodney Smith, Mundy’s Mill High
• Antwione Williams, Lovejoy High
• Joe Burns, Morrow High
• Scott Woerner, Jonesboro High
Schedule
• 8:30 a.m. — Registration and full-service breakfast
• 9:30 a.m. — Welcome
• 10 a.m. — Shotgun start
• 3 p.m. — Awards ceremony luncheon
• 4 p.m. — Closing remarks
How to play
Single golfers and teams are invited to play in the tournament. The cost is $150 per person. To register, email Sandra Hayes at Sandra.hayes@clayton.k12.ga.us.
