JONESBORO — The Clayton County school system is hosting a district-wide job fair.
The event will be held on Aug. 30 from 5-7 p.m. at the S. Truett Cathy Professional Learning Center, 1087 Battle Creek Road in Jonesboro.
Applicants are asked to bring resumes and proof of education.
Those applying should register at the following links prior to the job fair:
• Paraprofessional: https://tinyurl.com/CCPSParaJobFairRegistration
• Certified Teacher: https://tinyurl.com/CCPSTeacherJobFairRegistration
• All Other School-Based Positions: https://tinyurl.com/AllOtherSchoolBased
For more information or to submit questions, contact Catherine Hale Henry via email at catherine.halehenry@clayton.k12.ga.us.
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
