JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools is hiring.
The district is hosting a certified teacher job fair on March 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Elite Scholars Academy, 7923 Fielder Road in Jonesboro.
Applicants should have a bachelor’s degree with a minimum 2.5 GPA and bring with them:
♦ Undergraduate transcripts
♦ Resume
♦ Teaching certification
♦ Certificate of eligibility for out-of-state applicants or letter from college verifying certification program.
To waive the GPA requirement:
♦ Earned a bachelor’s degree over 10 years ago;
♦ Proof of completion of a GAPSC-approved Master’s degree program;
♦ Proof of current enrollment in a GAPSC-approved teaching preparation
♦ program.
Interviews will be conducted on-site. For more information, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us or call 770-473-2700.
