JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools is holding a COVID-19 vaccination drive this weekend.

The event, in partnership with the Clayton County Health District, will be held Saturday Aug. 21 at Mundy’s Mill High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. MMHS is located at 9625 Fayetteville Road in Jonesboro.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered. It is the only vaccine available for children ages 12 and older.

Registration is required to participate.

The school district will host a second vaccine drive on Saturday, Aug. 28 at North Clayton Middle School, 5517 West Fayetteville Road in College Park, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To register, visit https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/en-US/ and complete the questionnaire. Upon completing the questionnaire, search for the Clayton County Mundy’s Mill Dose 1 Pfizer. Call 678-479-2223 if you need help to register.

Anyone who is eligible for the vaccine and would like to independently secure external vaccination opportunities can visit myvaccinegeorgia.com or https://healthy.kaiserpermanente.org/georgia/health-wellness/coronavirus-information/covid-vaccine to register for an appointment.