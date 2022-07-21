JONESBORO — Beginning Monday, July 25, all visitors and Clayton County Public Schools employees will be required to wear a mask due to rising COVID-19 cases.
District officials said the move is a pro-active step to mitigate the spread of the disease and limit the potential for instruction disruption.
Masks will be optional for students due to the Unmask Georgia Students law. Parents have the option to send children without face coverings.
“As positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state and nation, we must take necessary steps to ensure employees and students are afforded a safe learning and work environment,” said Dr. Morcease J. Beasley, Superintendent/CEO of Schools. “This is a necessary step to protect all that enter our schools and facilities.”
