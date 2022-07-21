CovidMasks.jpg

JONESBORO — Beginning Monday, July 25, all visitors and Clayton County Public Schools employees will be required to wear a mask due to rising COVID-19 cases.

District officials said the move is a pro-active step to mitigate the spread of the disease and limit the potential for instruction disruption.

