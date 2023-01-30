JONESBORO — Clayton County schools has announced the district’s adult mask mandate has been lifted.
Prior to the start of the 2022-23 school year, school officials required masks be worn by all staff and visitors to schools.
At the time, Superintendent Morcease Beasley said the decision was based on rising COVID-19 cases and was necessary to ensure a safe learning and work environment.
Masks remained optional for students.
Current leadership said the decision to make masks optional continues to be based on data from federal and state authorities.
“The district will continue to monitor local, state and federal health agencies and will make future decisions based on data received,” according to the school district.
For more information about Clayton County Public Schools, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us.
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
