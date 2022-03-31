JONESBORO — Clayton County schools has lifted its mandate requiring students and employees to wear a mask while in a school or district facility and riding a school bus.
The change is in response to the Unmask Georgia Students Act signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp.
District officials said parents, students and employees still have the option to wear a face mask if they choose to do so.
Superintendent Morcease Beasley said the district continued to require face coverings to protect the wellbeing of students, employees and their families.
“It is important to note that we remain very concerned regarding the vaccination rate in Clayton County, which at last report stands at 46% of residents receiving two doses of the vaccine,” Beasley said. “While this decision (House Bill 514) impedes our local control as educators, it is important to note that our stakeholders have a level of power and position to exercise their voices at the polls during this election season.”
Beasley added that the district will continue to monitor data as well as following cleaning and sanitizing protocols while encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
