JONESBORO — Clayton County school district leaders are monitoring the status of the coronavirus and are prepared to activate appropriate “district safety plans” to protect students, staff and the community.
Safety plans and operational decisions are developed using state and local public health agencies, health care professionals and the Centers for Disease Control.
While there are no documented cases of COVID-19 in Clayton County, two have been confirmed in Fulton County.
According to Gov. Brian Kemp, the two residents live in the same household with one having recently returned from Italy. The pair is experiencing mild symptoms both patients are isolated at home with other relatives to keep the illness from spreading.
The governor held a late night press conference to announce the state's first cases of the virus.
As a precautionary measure, Clayton County schools has prepared a list of ways to protect yourself and others from the coronavirus.
Coronavirus Disease Symptoms
According to the CDC, for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death. Symptoms can include:
♦ Fever;
♦ Cough; and
♦ Shortness of breath.
CDC believes at this time that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. This is based on what has been seen previously as the incubation period of the Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus ( MERS-CoV) viruses.
Even though there are no reports of the virus cases in Clayton County, here are some ways residents can protect themselves from getting sick:
♦ Children and adults who are sick should stay home from work or school and avoid other people until they feel better.
♦ Teach your children to wash their hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. Be sure to set a good example by doing this yourself.
♦ Teach your children to cover coughs and sneezes with tissues or by coughing into the inside of the elbow. Be sure to set a good example by doing this yourself.
♦ Teach your children to stay at least three feet away from people who are sick.
♦ Carry a hand sanitizer with you to make frequent cleaning of hands easy.
♦ Always wash your hands before you eat.
♦ Be especially careful in busy airports and other public transport systems about touching things and then touching your face.
♦ Carry disposable tissues with you, cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze and dispose of the tissue carefully (catch it, bin it, kill it).
♦ Do not share snacks from packets or bowls that others are dipping their fingers into.
♦ Avoid shaking hands or cheek kissing if you suspect viruses are circulating.
♦ Regularly clean not just your hands, but commonly used surfaces and devices you touch or handle.
For more information, community members can visit the following websites:
How COVID-19 spreads: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/transmission.html♦
♦ How to protect yourself: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/what-you-should-do.html♦
♦ Frequently asked question: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.