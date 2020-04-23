JONESBORO — The 2020 commencement ceremonies for Clayton County seniors have been postponed.
School officials announced Wednesday graduations will move from May 21-23 to June 25-26. They will also shift from the Georgia International Convention Center to the system’s three football stadiums — Tara, Twelve Oaks and Southern Crescent.
District officials said the in-person ceremonies could change based on possible mandates regarding large gatherings in June. Rules could also limit the number of family and friends that would be allowed to attend ceremonies through a ticketing process.
Officials said more information will be released closer to the graduation dates. Decisions will be based on health officials' recommendations.
In the event in-person graduations cannot take place, the district has tentatively planned virtual ceremonies June 25-27.
“We do know this (virtual) format will require greater pre-event participations by members of the Class of 2020,” school officials said in a release. “Details on the students’ involvement along with information related to caps and gowns and diplomas will be shared by each high school’s leadership team in the coming days.”
The following is the schedule for in-person graduation ceremonies. School officials noted they have been planned for the coolest parts of the day.
Tara Stadium
June 25 — Lovejoy High School, 9 a.m., Mundy’s Mill High School, 8 p.m.
June 26 — Morrow High School, 9 a.m., Forest Park High, 8 p.m.
Twelve Oaks Stadium
June 25 — Jonesboro High, 9 a.m., Mt. Zion High, 8 p.m.
June 26 — Elite Scholars Academy, 9 a.m., Stilwell, 8 p.m.
Southern Crescent Stadium
June 25 — Charles Drew High, 9 a.m., North Clayton High, 8 p.m.
June 26 — Riverdale High, 9 a.m., Perry Career Academy, 8 p.m.
Virtual Graduation Schedule
June 25 — Lovejoy High, 10 a.m., Mundy’s Mill High, 1 p.m., Morrow High, 4 p.m., Forest Park High, 7 p.m.
June 26 — Jonesboro High, 10 a.m., Mt. Zion High, 1 p.m., Elite Scholars, 4 p.m., Stilwell, 7 p.m.
June 27 — Drew High, 10 a.m., North Clayton High, 1 p.m., Riverdale High, 4 p.m., Perry Career Academy, 7 p.m.
For more information, visit www.clayotn.k12.ga.us.
