JONESBORO — In an attempt to provide additional safety, Clayton County schools has moved all middle school football games to the district’s four stadiums as of Sept. 7.
In addition to security, school system officials said the move will give players the experience of “playing on the same turf as high school players and provide parents amore inviting place to watch the games.”
Middle school football games will be played at the following stadiums:
• CCPS4 Stadium, 3711 Meadow Glen Circle in Ellenwood
• Southern Crescent Stadium, 6231 Garden Walk Blvd. in Riverdale
• Tara Stadium, 1055 Battle Creek Road in Jonesboro.
• Twelve Oaks Stadium, 1587 McDonough Road in Hampton.
Scenes from Clemson and Georgia Tech football in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 5, 2022. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.