JONESBORO – Eight Clayton County high schools have been named in one or more of the eight Advanced Placement Honors categories announced by the Georgia Department of Education.
AP exams are administered by the College Board, which also administers the SAT. AP courses are one of several ways students can access college-level learning at the high-school level; students who receive a 3, 4, or 5 on an AP exam may receive college credit. The district’s 2020 AP Honor Schools are listed in seven of eight categories identified. Their inclusion is based on the results of 2019 AP courses and exams.
“The AP program is a critical element of our Advanced Learning expectations that have been phased in during the current academic year,” said Dr. Morcease J. Beasley, Clayton County Public Schools Superintendent/CEO. “We are very proud of the students and teachers associated with the AP programs at the schools that met the requirements to be named AP Honors Schools. They are working hard towards building a culture of high performance, not only on their respective campuses but throughout Clayton County and beyond.”
Advanced Placement Honor Schools Categories
2020 AP Access and Support Schools - Schools with at least 30% of AP exams taken by students who identified themselves as African-American and/or Hispanic and 30% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher
• Elite Scholars Academy
• M.E. Stilwell School of the Arts
• Morrow High School
2020 AP Challenge Schools - Schools with enrollments of 900 or fewer students and students testing in English, math, science, and social studies
• Elite Scholars Academy
• M.E. Stilwell School of the Arts
2020 AP Schools of Distinction - Schools with at least 20% of the total student population taking AP exams and at least 50% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher
• M.E. Stilwell School of the Arts
2020 AP Expansion Schools - AP schools with 25% growth in AP participation from May 2018 to May 2019 and a minimum of 25 students testing in May 2018
• Mt. Zion High School
2020 AP Humanities Schools - Schools with students testing in the following AP courses: at least one English course, two history/social science courses, one fine arts course and one world language course
• M.E. Stilwell School of the Arts
2020 AP Humanities Achievement Schools - Schools with students testing in the following AP courses: at least one English course, two history/social science courses, one fine arts course and one world language course with at least 50% of all AP Humanities exams earning scores of 3 or higher
• M.E. Stilwell School of the Arts
2020 AP STEM Schools - Schools with a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses (AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Environmental Science, AP Physics 1, AP Physics 2, AP Physics C, AP Computer Science A, AP Computer Science Principles)
• Drew High School
• Forest Park High School
• Lovejoy High School
• Morrow High School
• Mundy’s Mill High School
State School Superintendent Richard Woods said he was proud of Georgia’s students.
“I commend the students, teachers, and staff of these schools,” Woods said. “Behind this recognition is an enormous amount of hard work, and I congratulate all those who worked to expand access, improve performance, and build strong Advanced Placement programs in each school recognized today.”
