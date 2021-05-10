JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools has announced the valedictorians and salutatorians for the Class of 2021.
Twenty-four students from 12 high schools were honored during the board's May 3 meeting.
The valedictorian has the highest numerical grade point average while the salutatorian has the second highest GPA.
Each student was awarded a laptop and certificate of achievement from Solicitor General Charles A. Brooks.
The following are valedictorian and salutatorians from each school:
• Charles R. Drew High — Jessica Martinez and Alena Obiri
• Elite Scholars Academy — Kristy Pham and Dorcas Y. Gadri
• Forest Park High School — Tommy Tran and Yessenia Serratos Alvarez
• Jonesboro High School — Vivian Huynh and Chibukem Onyinanya
• Lovejoy High School — Brendon Banks and Kenny Nguyen
• Morrow High School — Richie Tran and Vincent Nguyen
• Mt. Zion High School — Giselle Hernandez and Maria Ramirez
• Mundy’s Mill High School — Marija Dacosta and Claudeja Brutus
• North Clayton High School — Stephanie D. Adaku and Van C. King
• Riverdale High School — Keny Ngoc Nguyen and Daniel Zavala-Palafox
• M.E Stilwell School of the Arts — Kevin Kurashima and Sarah Orubina
• Perry Career Academy — Sonia Escalera-Tavera and Mekyala T. Nguyen
In addition to the 24 vals and sals, 24 seniors were awarded the Tasha Mosley Technology Award, each receiving a Microsoft tablet, keyboard and printer.
Award winners are:
Charles R. Drew High School — Juwann Douglass and Diamond Henderson
Elite Scholars Academy — Sirak Ogbazghi and April Allen
Forest Park High School — Sincere Perkins and Melody Evans
Jonesboro High School — Angelicia Greer and Najji Swanson
Lovejoy High School — Sensi Chandler and Angelise Reynolds
Morrow High School — Sadheedqa Derrick and Brenna Dendy
Mt. Zion High School — Savannah Debro and Rebekah Frimpong
Mundy’s Mill High School — Laniya Bentley and Sherman Franklin
North Clayton High School — Quenton Brown and Abisade Adetomiwa
Perry Career Academy — Keire Pace-Mann and Jamioya Isom
Riverdale High School — Michelle Bailey and Vanessa Olvera Arias
M.E. Stilwell School of the Arts — JonBenet Clayton and Elijah Jenkins
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.