JONESBORO — Clayton County residents who opt to get a COVID-19 vaccine at one of the school district’s vaccination sites will receive a $25 Walmart gift card throughout February.
The sites, part of the school district’s Clayton Calling the Shots, are open every Friday from 2-5:30 p.m. at different schools throughout the county. The first, second and booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 are available.
The following are the locations and registration links:
• Feb. 4
Northcutt Elementary School, 5451 West Fayetteville Road in College Park
Registration Link
Lake Ridge Elementary School, 7900 Lake Ridge Circle in Riverdale
Registration Link ( 12 & Above)
Registration Link (5-11)
• Feb. 11
Hawthorne Elementary School, 10750 English Road in Hampton
Registration Link ( 12 & Above)
Registration Link (5-11)
Huie Elementary School, 1260 Rock Cut Road in Forest Park
Registration Link ( 12 & Above)
Registration Link (5-11)
• Feb. 18
Lee Street Elementary School, 178 Lee St. in Jonesboro
Registration Link
https://booking.appointy.com/en-US/cctsa ppoints/cctsappoints?st=532965
East Clayton Elementary School, 3674 Steele Road in Ellenwood
Registration Link ( 12 & Above)
Registration Link (5-11)
• Feb. 25
Unidos Dual Language School, 4475 Hendrix Drive in Forest Park
Registration Link
https://booking.appointy.com/en-US/cctsa ppoints/cctsappoints?st=532965
• Smith Elementary School, 6340 Ga. Highway 42, Rex
Registration Link ( 12 & Above)
Registration Link (5-11)
The school system has partnered with Southern Regional Medical Center, Clayton State University and Community Organized Relief Efforts to provide the vaccine shots.
For more information, visit www.claytoncallingtheshots.com.
