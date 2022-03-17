JONESBORO — Beginning March 28, Clayton County Public Schools will begin offering COVID-19 booster shots to students ages 12 and older.
Who's eligible
To be eligible, students must have had a completed first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination at least five months ago. Those under the ages of 18 must present a signed consent form.
Registration To register, visit https://forms.gle/LscghB8y7T2hLu5u7. Parental consent forms can also be completed at the link. Students can also visit the nurses at their school
Where and When
• March 28 from 9-11 a.m. at Point South Middle; Adamson Middle; Kendrick Middle; and Eddie White Middle
• March 29 from 9-11 a.m. at Babb Middle; Riverdale Middle; Mundy’s Mill Middle; and Rex Mill Middle
• March 30 from 9-11 a.m. at Forest Park Middle; Sequoyah Middle; and M.D. Roberts Middle
• March 31 from 9-11 a.m. at Morrow Middle; Clayton Middle; and Jonesboro Middle
• April 11 from 9-11 a.m. at Drew High; Jonesboro High; Forest Park High; and Lovejoy High
• April 12 from 9-11 a.m. at North Clayton High; Mount Zion High; Morrow High; and Mundy’s Mill High
• April 13 from 9-11 a.m. at Riverdale High; Elite Scholars; and Perry Learning Academy
For more information, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us.
