JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools has reinstated public comment during live streaming of its regular board meetings.
“After a discussion between the superintendent and the Board of Education, it was determined to broadcast the meeting in its entirety to continue our effort to be a transparent school district,” said CCPS Communication Specialist Ronald Shields.
Shields said the district will mute during live streaming or remove portions of public comment during recordings “at their discretion” in the event personal information or personnel issues are brought up during public comment.
On Oct. 7, the board announced that it would “intentionally mute the live stream feed during the public participation portion of all CCPS board meetings.” Comments had also been removed from the recording posted to the CCPS Youtube page.
Last month, Shields said district officials made the decision because “in the last instance someone was sharing a variety of personal information, name, address and things of that nature. It became apparent that we should not advertise that.”
The district began live streaming the regular board meetings and work sessions in July. Since last October, the meetings have been recorded and posted to the district’s YouTube page.