JONESBORO — Clayton County schools is one of 389 districts nationwide to receive a grant to purchase electric school buses.
The school system received $10 million in funds from the Environmental Protect Agency to buy 25 electric buses and 25 charging units.
The federal grants are part of the EPAs Clean School Bus Program with the goal to replace existing buses with zero-emission and low-emission models, thus exposing communities to less harmful diesel emissions.
“We are excited to be a recipient of this future forward grant,” said Dr. Morcease J. Beasley, CCPS Superintendent. “For years Clayton County Public Schools has prioritized student health in relation to air pollution and bus emissions by designating schools as idle-free zones. We are being responsible by doing our part to lower emissions that are accelerating climate change.”
The grants are part of a larger multi-year $5 billion funding program to replace buses through the Clean School Bus Program. This funding round prioritized high-need districts and low-income areas, rural districts and Bureau of Indian Affairs funded districts.