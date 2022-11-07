110922_CND_SchoolBuses.jpg

Officials with Clayton County Public Schools joined representatives with the Electrification Coalition, Blue Bird Bus Corporation, Georgia Conservation Voters, Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, Environment Georgia, Moms Clean Air Force, and Mothers & Others for Clean Air gathered at International Park Thursday to discuss and celebrated the district’s $10 million grant from the EPA.

JONESBORO — Clayton County schools is one of 389 districts nationwide to receive a grant to purchase electric school buses.

The school system received $10 million in funds from the Environmental Protect Agency to buy 25 electric buses and 25 charging units.

