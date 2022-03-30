JONESBORO — The Georgia Department of Education has announced the state’s Opportunity Grants recipients.
The funds were dispersed among 12 different types of grants.
In Clayton County, the monies will be support world languages, fine arts, physical education, summer learning, advanced placements and accelerated learning.
The following Clayton schools have been awarded a grant.
• Advanced Placement Teacher Mentoring Grant — $5,000
• Advanced Placement Summer Institute Grant — $1,500
• World Languages Innovation Grant
— Riverdale High School - $2,000
— River's Edge Elementary - $2,000
• World Languages START UP Dual Language Immersion Grant
— Mt. Zion Elementary - $10,000
• World Languages Sustaining Dual Language Immersion Grant
— Kilpatrick Elementary - $5,000
• Fine Arts Consumables and Equipment Grant
— M.D. Roberts School of the Arts - $3,000
— Martha Ellen Stilwell School of the Arts - $2990
— Morrow Elementary School - $2,294
— M.D. Roberts School of the Arts - $2,595
• Student Fitness Education Program and Equipment (STEP) Grant
— Ware C. Callaway Elementary - $2,000
— West Clayton Elementary - $2,000
The grants have been funded through the American Rescue Plan.
