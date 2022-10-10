JONESBORO — The Clayton County high school graduation rate has increased nearly 4% as compared to last year, according to the Department of Education.
The 2022 total class size was 3,924, of which 3,127 earned their diploma, resulting in a 79.7% graduation rate.
Of the 3,763 seniors in 2021, a total of 2,859 graduated, equaling a 76% graduation rate.
The percentage of students graduating is the highest the school system has experienced. Since 2011, the district’s rate has increased 28.1%
Clayton County’s graduation rate goal is 90% by 2026. Superintendent Dr. Morcease Beasley said the district will continue to “embed deeply a culture of high performance” while increasing classroom rigor as well as support services such as counseling and advisement and monitoring performance toward meeting graduation requirements.
“Through a dedicated commitment to these established and forward thinking strategies, we will continue to drive for academic excellence focus on preparing our students for their futures,” Beasley said.
While rates continue their upward trend in Clayton, the county lags behind the state’s graduation rate of 84.1%. That’s up from 83.7% as compared to 2021.
GaDOE officials said it’s the highest rate the state has recorded. Since 2012, the rate has increase 14.4%.
State Superintendent Richard Woods credited teachers and students who persevered through the challenges of the pandemic.
“I commend Georgia’s educators and the class of 2022, and am confident we will continue to see improvements as we expand opportunities for students and invest in the academic recovery of our state,” Woods said.
Graduation rates are calculated by taking the number of students who graduate in four years with a regular diploma divided by the number of students who form the adjusted cohort for the graduating class. An adjusted cohort rate is taking the number of students entering ninth grade and adjusting that number by adding or subtracting students who transfer in or out of the cohort over the course of their four high school years.
