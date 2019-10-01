JONESBORO — Though it’s only October, the Clayton County school system already has the 2020-21 fiscal year budget on its mind.
On Monday, Chief Financial Officer Emma Benton presented a budget development calendar to the Board of Education during the board’s work session.
The calendar helps to guide the district through the budgeting process “by ensuring that essential timelines are met while providing flexibility to accommodate actions of the Legislature,” according to the executive summary.
Highlights of the calendar include:
♦ January-March — Citizens budget committee meets;
♦ March 30, 2020 — Tentative fiscal year 2020-21 budget adoption by Board of Education;
♦ April 30 — First public budget hearing;
♦ May 7 — Second public budget hearing; and
♦ June 2020 — Adoption of final 2020-21 budget.
The board is expected to adopt the calendar during its regular meeting on Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Administrative Complex, 1058 Fifth Ave. in Jonesboro.