Clayton County schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley spoke to parents via a YouTube Live session Aug. 23 to discuss an increase in physical violence in the district.

JONESBORO — A nearly 200% increase in physical violence in Clayton County schools prompted Superintendent Morcease Beasley to host a YouTube Live session to talk with parents about what they can do to help decrease the fighting.

The data used compared the first 12 days of this school year to the 2021-22 start.

