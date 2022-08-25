JONESBORO — A nearly 200% increase in physical violence in Clayton County schools prompted Superintendent Morcease Beasley to host a YouTube Live session to talk with parents about what they can do to help decrease the fighting.
The data used compared the first 12 days of this school year to the 2021-22 start.
“This is unacceptable,” Beasley said. “This creates an environment that is in direct opposition of what is needed for students to learn at very high levels.”
He said while the district believes they’re seeing a decline in the number of guns and weapons on campus, the amount of fighting, especially in the high schools, is going up.
Beasley requested parents monitor their children’s social media presence, limit internet sites they can visit and have conversations with their students about safety, behavior and consequences.
He also asked that parents work to ensure their children are getting enough rest and remain present and hands on no matter the age of their students.
Additionally, he added parents are expected to familiarize themselves with the student handbook and code of conduct while adhering to behavioral expectations themselves when visiting schools and speaking to staff.
“We need parents to be cooperative and appropriate when coming to campus,” Beasley said. “All of us have to do our part. We’re working with you, not against you.”
He said to parents their children will be held accountable for fighting and other violations, noting that if a student is expelled from a school district, very often others will not accept them.
Beasley said safety and education are the school system’s priorities.
“Students engaged in fighting are placing themselves and their education at risk,” he said.
Beasley commended students who he said are doing their best to model appropriate behavior in school while thanking their parents.
However, he added, “It only takes a few to disrupt a classroom and school, which disrupts everyone. We don’t want to see that occurring in our school system.”
To watch the YouTube Live session, visit www.youtu.be/WAaaKdkiS4g or search Clayton County Public Schools on the site.
