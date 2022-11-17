JONESBORO — Superintendent Morcease Beasley is leaving Clayton County schools.
Early Thursday morning, Beasley posted a thank you to Twitter “for the kind words, emails, sentiments and prayers for continued success on the journey as I prepare to transition from Clayton County as superintendent. It’s been an honor and privilege to serve the community. Looking forward to the next great adventure.”
Beasley was hired as superintendent in May 2017. He assumed the job on July 1, 2017 after having served as the district’s chief school improvement officer in 2016.
His initial contract ran through June 30, 2020. In September 2020, the school board approved a three-year contract through June 20, 2023.
When asked in July 2022 about the status of Beasley’s contract and whether it would be extended, the Clayton County Board of Education declined to comment.
Beasley issued the following statement at that time:
“Clayton County Public Schools is committed to ensuring the academic success of all students within the district. During the course of the 2022-2023 Back to School Superintendent Editorial Meeting, Dr. Beasley was asked about his contract status beyond the current school year. Currently, the superintendent’s contract is slated to expire on June 30, 2023. Any further inquiries regarding this matter should be directed to the Clayton County Board of Education. It should be noted that my priority remains focused on continuing the work of promoting high performance as we prepare for the first day of school.”
CCPS has not issued a statement on the decision; however, district officials have said Beasley will finish out his contract.