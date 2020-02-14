JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools will celebrate Exceptional Children’s Week March 2-6.
Vision 2020: See My Abilities is the theme of the week and will focus on connections to the community and supports that help focus on student abilities rather than disabilities.
The purpose of the week is to “recognize and honor the spirit as well as the desire to provide quality special education and disability services in the school and community,” district officials said.
CCPS will celebrate the week with instructional activities focused on awareness of diverse and unique abilities, as well as the support and accommodations that build near vision and fair vision. Additionally, the Department of Exceptional Students will sponsor a district-wide button contest. The winning artwork will embody the week’s theme.
On March 7, DES will host a 2020 Spring Parent Expo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mundy’s Mill High School, 9652 Fayetteville Road in Jonesboro.
It will feature special guests, vendors representing Medicaid, vocational rehabilitation, college, careers, accommodations, technology and community partnerships. A Clayton Eagles wheelchair basketball game will also be played.
For more information about the upcoming expo or the Department of Exceptional Students, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us.
