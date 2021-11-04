JONESBORO — Clayton County schools is hosting Clayton Calling the Shots Community COVID-19 virtual town hall meeting for all residents.
The event will be held on Nov. 10 starting at 6 p.m.
The town hall will feature Dr. Olatanwa Adele, Clayton County Health District Epidemiologist and Dr. Sudha Reddy, chief medical officer for the Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services.
Additionally, Superintendent Morcease Beasley, Deputy Superintendent of Student Support Services Dr. Sandra Nunez and Director of Student Services Dr. Angela Horrison-Collier will join.
All residents are encourage to join the virtual town hall. Questions and comments about COVID-19, vaccination hesitancy, availability of vaccines and boosters and much more will be covered. Participants can submit questions via https://forms.gle/EDfnxVqKn8ZYvvD97.
The town hall will be streamed live on Clayton County Public Schools website, Facebook,Twitter and YouTube.
