JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools will offer a virtual learning option to students in grades 3-12 for the 2021-22 school year.
Students interested in applying for the School Based Virtual Learning Program must complete an online application on the school choice application portal at www.applyclayton.com. The deadline to apply is May 14. Those enrolled in the program must continue as virtual learners for at least one full semester, from August -December 2020 or January-May 2021.
Students will be enrolled in their zoned school and will receive all instruction online — live, virtual and independent.
“It is important that our parents/guardians have full confidence in their children’s education, especially in light of the unique, non-traditional instruction their children received during the 2020-21 school year,” said Superintendent Morcease Beasley. “By offering the School Based Virtual Learning Program we are providing our parents/guardians a choice that will allow them to selection the instructional model that best fits the needs of their respective families.
Parents who need help completing the online application should contact the parent liaison at their school or theClayton County Public Schools International Center.
Questions about the virtual learning program can be sent to schoolchoice@clayton.k12.ga.us.
