JONESBORO — Clayton County schools will receive $115,892 in CARES Act money to help the district’s school nursing department.
On Friday, the Georgia Department of Education announced the state is distributing more than $5 million of reserve funds from the first CARES Act to all school systems to add more school nursing personnel, supplies and Telehealth services.
“We know that school nurses play a critical role in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in schools – and in ensuring students’ health and well-being at all times,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “Unfortunately, we also know that funding for school nursing services can be limited. These funds will help school districts expand school nursing staffing or resources for the benefit of all students.”
On March 8, Clayton County Public Schools opened up its vaccination clinic to serve the system’s 8,000 employees using the district’s school nurses to administer the shots.
Superintendent Morcease Beasley was excited about the possibilities.
“We’re one step closer to bringing our children back to the classroom,” he said.
The funding announcement was the second of its kind from GaDOE last week.
State officials said Georgia’s public schools will receive $3.8 billion in federal stimulus monies from the American Rescue Plan.
Clayton County schools is slated to receive $170.5 million.
Federal legislation dictates that school districts must use at least 20% of the funds to address student learning loss. The remaining funds can be used to support at-risk students, remote learning, school meals, mental and physical health, supplemental learning, facilities and equipment and staff and services.
“These funds will help Georgia schools address learning loss and ensure the safety of students, staff, and families,” Woods said. “I encourage all school districts to take advantage of these resources to continue or expand safe in-person learning options for students.”
