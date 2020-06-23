JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools will open in August following a modified instructional model.
Instead of boarding the school bus and attending classes daily, the district has created a blended learning schedule using both virtual and face-to-face instruction.
Students will be divided into two groups — A and B. Group A students will attend classes in their school buildings on Monday and Wednesday. Those in Group B will attend school on Tuesday and Thursday. All students will participate in virtual learning days on Fridays.
District officials developed four instructional model options, each catering to a different health risk level. Instructional Model Option C is based on the moderate risk. Superintendent Morcease Beasley said the school system used data from local, state and national health agencies to develop the IMOs.
“We are proud to present to the board a reopening plan that takes into account a comprehensive assessment of the current COVID-19 data as we work to begin the 2020-2021 school year in a way that provides our students and employees, what we believe, is the safest and most effective model of providing and receiving instruction,” Beasley said. “While we will continue to monitor the data, this plan provides us the opportunity to pivot as the data changes, for the better or worse, as to cause minimal disruption to the educational process of our students. I am thankful that our board understands and supports the plan as shared. In addition, I could not be more proud of the masterful job done by the team to create these options for our school system and community.”
An adjusted 2020-21 school calendar has also been developed to accommodate the changes.
Beasley and his team have also created a Reopening Resource Guide for the new academic year. District officials said it is designed to “provide parents, guardians, district and school stakeholders with a comprehensive document consisting of detailed explanations of the IMOs, collaborative resources and safety guidelines.”
“As we continue to make decisions regarding our school system, we believe that by providing our stakeholders with critical information, we can empower them to make informed decisions that are in their own best interest,” Beasley said. “This resource guide goes into great detail about district operations specific to each Instructional Model Option as well as the COVID benchmark data used to create them. We have every intention of communicating openly and transparently to our stakeholders as we make considerations for their children. I believe this document allows them to do the same with clarity of the school systems’ process.”
To view the resource guide, visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CEm-RQjDnYSkTp0EJT8yxXvTxQM3U8N3/view?usp=sharing.
Beasley will host a Superintendent Live Address on the district’s Youtube channel at www.youtube.com/ccpsnews on July 7 at 1 p.m. and July 28 at 1 p.m. to discuss the reopening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.