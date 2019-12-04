JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Commissioners wants input from its citizens, through an online survey at ClaytonCountySurvey.com. It is a part of the county’s branding project for communications and image.
It is the goal of the commissioners and community partners to ensure the county’s new brand reflects one of metro Atlanta’s greatest assets on a path that continuously displays the county’s positive and progressive attributes, growth, and potential for residents, businesses and visitors.
To properly develop the new brand, the Clayton County Board of Commissioners Office of Communications and 365 Degree Total Marketing, is actively seeking feedback from the community at large. Whether stakeholders live or work in Clayton County, all community members are encouraged to participate in the public survey.
“We value the opinions of our citizens and encourage stakeholders to provide thoughtful and honest responses,” said Clayton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeffrey E. Turner. “This important process is yet another way the Clayton County Board of Commissioners are investing in Clayton County and working together for collective progress.”
The online survey includes multiple selection questions as well as open-ended questions for citizens to write in direct response regarding the county’s current state and potential areas of growth. In total, the survey should take no more than 5-10 minutes. The Clayton County survey will close at midnight on Jan. 12, 2020.
For more information, questions or concerns, contact info@claytoncountysurvery.com.