The Clayton County Board of Commissioners is seeking $559,000 back from what it has paid to developer Roman United for a small business incubator at a proposed $800 million mixed-used development in Lake City.
The $559,000 was to be paid for schematic designs for the $4 million economic incubator at the proposed site.
In the county commission's regular meeting on Tuesday, April 18, Clayton County Deputy Chief Operating Officer Landry Merkison said that is not what Roman United delivered.
Instead, $59,000 was paid for a seven-page "PowerPoint-type" document.
Another $200,000 was paid for a 27-page presentation and finally, $300,000 was paid for a 49-page presentation. Merkison said of the final 49-page document, 27 pages were from the previous presentation.
Roman United also had not met benchmarks set for Dec. 21, 2022 and a letter was sent in January saying the county was no longer obligated. In March, an email was sent asking for the money back.
In Tuesday's meeting, commission Vice Chair Felicia Franklin asked Jacques Roman if he was going to give the money back.
His answer?
“We will talk to the attorney, my attorney, that’s the answer I can give right now, moving forward," he said. "That’s the answer I give."
Earlier in the meeting, Commissioner Alieka Anderson demanded answers and demanded Roman United give the money back.
“This presentation tonight is horrible, and it's nothing, and we’ve got to do better for our taxpayers,” Anderson said. “We have to do better for our community, and for you all to bring this to us looking like this tonight just as you brought the things you brought to this board in order to get that $559,000 — which was cut-and-paste — nothing showing any type of site plans that look like anything is just… I can’t even think of the words."
She continued, saying "you all need to give us our $559,000 back tonight, not tomorrow night, not any other night. I called you here because I want the money paid back to the taxpayers of Clayton County. It’s time for us to move forward… This presentation is terrible; it’s pathetic, and that’s why I brought you here tonight because I’m gonna tell it like it is. I want to know where is the money? When are you going to write us a check? And when are you going to give us our money back?”
Franklin also asked who authorized the payments and who signed the checks. She requested to see the actual copies of the checks to see who signed the checks. She added that the county should be taking legal steps to get the money back.
“It was disheartening to hear (that Roman United) didn’t give us a definitive answer as far as getting us the money back,” Commission Chair Jeff Turner said in an April 19 interview. “They failed to meet the contract, so therefore we hope they do the right thing and return the money, but we are prepared to take the next step (with legal action).”
Commissioner DeMont Davis asked Roman about foreign partners and investors who were supposedly part of the project and could those names be given out?
Roman answered that he could give out the names, — but not publicly because of non-disclosure agreements.
“I believe the board is operating blindly," Davis said. "Personally, I have very little faith in Roman United or (Clayton County) Development Authority to get this project moving forward.”
Commissioners not only expressed displeasure with Roman United but with its own staff as mistakes were made throughout several departments.
"At what point do you take it to a higher level (if things don't look right) — to say 'hey, we don't need to make these two extra payments?'" Franklin said.
Franklin said the board was not fully informed in the decision-making process and "honestly, it's still sketchy."
"We have to — at some point — have to trust the subject matter experts (within the county) but at this point, nobody is answering any questions," she said. "The only one who has concrete information is Chief Merkison. This is embarrassing, people."
She also said "we have to hold all accountable."
The $800 million Roman United project is proposed to include two high-rise condo buildings, an office tower, a hotel, an amphitheater and underground parking.
Invest Clayton Director Larry Vincent claimed in March that the project is moving forward. Vincent stated that company officials are negotiating an agreement with a general contractor, and have signed contracts for geo technical services as well as a contract for the Development of Regional Impact study.
