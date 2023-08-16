Clayton County sees some improvement in Georgia Milestones

JONESBORO — Information recently released as part of the Georgia Milestones Assessment data release shows that the performance of Clayton County Public Schools students during the 2022-2023 End of Grade and End of Course tests reflects some improvements in academic growth.

Overall, Clayton County students made gains in all content areas and grade levels for the End of Grade and made gains in three out of four tested content areas for the End of Course.

