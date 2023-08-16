Clayton County sees some improvement in Georgia Milestones

JONESBORO — Information recently released as part of the Georgia Milestones Assessment data release shows that the performance of Clayton County Public Schools students during the 2022-2023 End of Grade and End of Course tests reflects some improvements in academic growth.
Overall, Clayton County students made gains in all content areas and grade levels for the End of Grade and made gains in three out of four tested content areas for the End of Course.
The data released shows that CCPS students in the lowest level of achievement, Beginning Learners, experienced growth in almost all grades in English Language Arts and Mathematics.
This growth ranged from 1 percentage point to 8 percentage points.
Clayton County Public Schools is outpacing the state’s growth in moving students out of the lowest level of achievement.
“The GMAS data for 2022-2023 provides this administration with a starting point as we work to improve student academic performance district-wide,” said School Superintendent Dr. Anthony W. Smith, CCPS Superintendent/CEO of Schools. “While we are encouraged by the improvement data representing student performance on GMAS testing during the 2022-2023 school year, we are fully aware and prepared for the work that must take place to ensure all our students reach or exceed proficiency to be better equipped for college, careers, and life.”
Smith said the school system is requiring a deeper commitment from district and school leaders, teachers, and other staff to ensure our students have what they need to perform at a higher level in the classroom.
“At the same time, we are expecting a similar effort from our parents and community members — to partner with us, get involved, and ensure high expectations and greater support for all students,” Smith said. “Finally, we need our students to be present and prepared for learning every day in every subject. Through our collective engagement, we can improve our students’ outcomes at an impressive rate.”
To accelerate improvement efforts, CCPS is going Back to the B.A.S.I.C.S. — Building Academic Success through Intentional Classroom Strategies.
Therefore, the focus of all aspects of teaching and learning is to:
— Provide leaders and teachers with enhanced training to implement quality instruction and the Science of Reading strategies.
— Use data to provide more personalized instruction for students.
— Enhance our parent/community-involvement efforts to support at-home learning.
— Revitalize our community-wide reading initiatives to promote reading across Clayton County.
— Implement an instructional framework that fosters consistency in planning, delivering, and monitoring lessons.
— Create classrooms that reflect a positive learning culture and intentional best practices.
— Afford teachers more time to teach and students time to learn by reducing the number of student assessments and superfluous resources.
— Host county-wide community meetings to share our progress, receive feedback, and provide helpful strategies and resources for at-home learning.
— Offer free high-dosage tutoring to all students beginning with Tutor.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.