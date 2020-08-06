JONESBORO — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office has created a new “elite traffic enforcement team” called the Blackhawks.
In an announcement on Nixle, the CCSO said its goals will be to slow down speeders on Tara Boulevard, reduce the number of DUI motorists and reduce traffic fatalities on the busy state route. The Blackhawks will also work to slow drugs moving through the county and reduce car thefts.
In its first week, the CCSO said the unit stopped a truck and trailer hauling 226 bags of marijuana with an approximate street value of $600,000. Suspect Armando Medel was taken into custody.
A second man was arrested after he was caught “drifting” Arrowhead shopping center. According to the Sheriff’s Office, driver Angel Ramirez tried to escape “at a high rate of speed, jumping a curb and running a red light.”
Despite the attempt, he was arrested a few miles down Tara Boulevard.
The CCSO stated the Blackhawk unit has written 189 tickets, made 23 arrests, recovered two stolen cars and confiscated five handguns.
“Let the word go forth to those who speed, drink and drive, transport drugs and steal cars, that from this moment on it would be wise to take I-285 around Clayton County to avoid the Blackhawks,” Sheriff Victor Hill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.