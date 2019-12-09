Clayton County Sheriff's Office arrests Tory Jacob Benefield, suspect in Nov. 29 fatal shooting

LOVEJOY — The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has arrested Tory Jacob Benefield, roughly 48 hours after naming him the county's most wanted suspect in a Nov. 29 fatal shooting at a Lovejoy gas station.
Benefield, 19, of McDonough, made first appearance before Chief Magistrate Judge Wanda Dallas on Tuesday and was being held without bond in the Clayton County Jail as of presstime on charges of malice murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery.
According to CCSO, Lovejoy Police responded to reports of shots fired at a gas station. There, they found a man shot in the chest in the parking lot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
CCSO said investigators found the victim and two other people allegedly were supposed to meet up with another person to do a drug deal. At some point, investigators allege, Benefield and two other males approached the victim's vehicle, pulled a firearm and tried to rob the occupants. The victim and Benefield struggled and the victim was shot in the chest. As a passenger took the wheel and sped off, several other shots were fired, striking the vehicle.
Sheriff Victor Hill had alleged in his Nixle feed that "family or friends are possibly assisting Benefield and not encouraging him to surrender" and threatened to arrest anyone helping Benefield elude law enforcement.