MORROW — The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has captured one of a set of identical twins who were collectively placed at No. 2 on the sheriff's Most Wanted list.
On Tuesday, Sheriff Victor Hill reported that the elite Fugitive Squad had captured Tyra Faison, leaving twin sister Kyra Faison at large.
Clayton County Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Hampton Downs Apartments, 100 Sandlewood Drive, Morrow on Dec. 10. There, a female victim alleged the twins, Kyra Latrese Faison and Tyra Natrese Faison, 19, had beaten her with a cast iron frying pan.
"The victim did sustain multiple visible marks and bruises during her violent physical altercation with the suspects, and was treated by medical personnel on scene," according to CCPD.
According to Sheriff Victor Hill's Nixle feed, "The twins kicked open the door of the residence and beat the victim in the face with a frying pan. The twins then dragged the victim out of the residence and took her car keys and phone while striking the victim with their fists."
The Faisons face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, robbery, first-degree burglary with intent to commit a felony and criminal trespass–damage to property.
Kyra Faison faces additional charges of failure to appear on the reckless conduct, theft by receiving and discharging a firearm on the property of another.
Hill posted a social media photo of what he said was the twins brandishing firearms. A YouTube video from six years ago shows twin girls by the same name "play-fighting" for several minutes while adults off-camera laugh.
Kyra and Tyra Faison are described as identical twins, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 117 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
CCSO says the Faisons are considered armed and dangerous and urge anyone who sees them to dial 911 immediately.
CCPD asks anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Kyra Faison to call (770) 477-3550. CCSO's Fugitive Squad also can be called at (770) 477-4479 or an anonymous tip can be sent through Nixle.