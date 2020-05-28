JONESBORO — An uncle and his nephew have found themselves on Sheriff Victor’s Hill’s Most Wanted list.
On May 10, Rodney Harris and Montreaz Harris were riding in a vehicle that led sheriff’s deputies on a high speed chase. While fleeing, the car hit another vehicle on Moreland Avenue causing the death of one person and serious injuries to another.
According to Hill, open containers of alcohol and “a felony amount of Schedule II controlled substances” were found inside the car.
The driver of the fleeing vehicle, Sebastin Miles Jr. was arrested on the scene. Brandon Wyldon, another occupant, was arrested on May 19.
Now Hill is looking to get the Harris’ behind bars. Anyone who spots them is asked to call 911 or contact the fugitive squad at 770-477-4479.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.