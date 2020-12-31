JONESBORO — Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill is cautioning anyone contemplating bringing in the New Year with celebratory gunfire that they will be subject to arrest if caught.
Hill issued a statement Thursday saying that every New Year’s Eve, men, women and children are seriously injured or killed by celebratory gunfire.
“If my deputies catch anyone firing a gun tonight, they will not stop at go or collect $200,” said Hill, “but will take them straight to jail.”
Hill said the new traffic enforcement (Black Hawk) unit will also be out tonight looking for DUIs. They too will go straight to jail if they choose to drive through Clayton County, the sheriff said.
According to Hill, with the amount of law enforcement that will be on patrol tonight, it will be wise for law-breakers to avoid Clayton County unless they wish to bring in 2021 as the his guest at “The Hill-ton”.
