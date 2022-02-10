JONESBORO — Attorneys for Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill have filed an appeal in the Georgia Supreme Court asking for his suspension to be lifted.
In a statement issued Feb. 8, Attorney Alan G. Parker said Georgia law states that if a “suspended official is not tried at the first term of court, he is to be reinstated to his office.”
Parker’s statement claims Hill’s suspension by Gov. Brian Kemp is politically motivated, citing a number of claims as proof.
Kemp suspended Hill in April 2021 after he was indicted on charges of violating the civil rights of jail inmates. The suspension is to remain in place pending the outcome of the case or until Hill’s term is up in 2024, whichever comes first.
Hill has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
In December a Fulton County Superior Court judge ruled that it could not overturn Hill’s suspension. Hill’s attorneys have previously sent letters to the governor requesting his reinstatement to no avail.
In the Feb. 8 statement, Parker said Hill’s “defense attorneys are ready to go to trial to get him vindicated from charges that are clearly politically motivated.”
