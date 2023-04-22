According to an alert sent out Saturday morning, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office arrested an Atlanta teen Friday, April 21 who is allegedly part of the "Kia Boys" — multi-state car theft ring that targets owners of Kias.

According to Clayton County Jail records, Timothy Stinson, 17, 3551 Eisenhower Circle SE, Atlanta, was charged with theft by taking-motor vehicle, fleeing from officer, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, hit and run-accident, obstruction of officer, Violation of Georgia Controlled Substances Act-Schedule 1 or Schedule 2 Narcotic.

