According to an alert sent out Saturday morning, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office arrested an Atlanta teen Friday, April 21 who is allegedly part of the "Kia Boys" — multi-state car theft ring that targets owners of Kias.
According to Clayton County Jail records, Timothy Stinson, 17, 3551 Eisenhower Circle SE, Atlanta, was charged with theft by taking-motor vehicle, fleeing from officer, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, hit and run-accident, obstruction of officer, Violation of Georgia Controlled Substances Act-Schedule 1 or Schedule 2 Narcotic.
Friday, the CCSO's Elite Cobra Unit found stolen Kia and planned planned to box in the vehicle at Flat Shoals Road but as they reached Riverdale Road, the plan was halted by rush hour traffic.
The driver of the Kia, later identified as Stinson, noticed the Cobra Unit behind him and immediately turned into oncoming traffic trying to flee into a parking lot, the CCSO said.
Officers then pursued Stinson and he drove into the center turn lane, passing vehicles. As the pursuit approached Phoenix Boulevard on Riverdale Road, Stinson drove into oncoming traffic at a high rate of speed.
A Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver was performed on the driver's side of the vehicle which would place the offender's vehicle onto the grass shoulder.
The PIT was successful and the fleeing vehicle was removed from the roadway safely.
The CCSO said Stinson ran about 50 yards but stopped and was taken into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.