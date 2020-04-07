Clayton County Sheriff's Office issues BOLO for escaped South Fulton double-homicide suspect Isaih Willams, 18

JONESBORO—The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a double-homicide suspect who escaped from a South Fulton precinct cell Monday night.
Isaih Alexander Williams, 18, "manipulated the locks" and fled from his cell at the South Fulton Police precinct on Old National Highway near the Clayton County line.
Williams is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Williams was wearing a black t-shirt with a red Air Jordan logo, black pants and deep red Nike Foamposite sneakers. He is known to frequent the Fulton Industrial Boulevard area.
Williams is wanted on two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two firearms possession charges, escape and burglary.
Williams should be considered dangerous. If you see him, call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information as to Isaih Alexander Williams' whereabouts is asked to call the CCSO Fugitive Squad at (770) 477-4479.
