According to a Nixel alert sent out by the Clayton County Sheriff's Office Wednesday morning, officers arrested a wanted Jonesboro man who was armed with a handgun.
The CCSO said that Tuesday at about 5:15 p.m., CCSO's Blackhawk unit members were patrolling the Tara Woods apartment complex and spotted Dequavious Antoine Booker, who was wanted for reckless conduct.
Booker fled and deputies saw he was armed with a handgun. Booker then doubled back and went into an apartment where he was apprehended without incident.
Arnicia Turner, who was in the apartment, was also arrested for an outstanding warrant.
According to Clayton County Jail records, Dequavious Antoine Booker, 28, 661 Sherwood Drive, Apt. G5, Jonesboro, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, obstruction of an officer, and reckless conduct.
Arnicia Janiqua Turner, 29, 661 Sherwood Drive, Apt. A6, Jonesboro, was charged with use of fighting words and simple battery.
