FOREST PARK — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one suspect wanted in connection with a two-year-old murder case and is looking for a second.
Sheriff Victor Hill said Derrick Sample and Lorenzo Jamal Roberts have been connected to the July 2018 murder through firearms evidence. The two are suspected in a robbery and shooting that occurred on July 24, 2018 on Fountain Circle.
On July 23 members of Sheriff Victor Hill’s elite Fugitive Squad captured Sample at a location in Forest Park without incident. However, Roberts remains at large and has been placed as No. 1 on Hill’s Top Ten Most Wanted list.
Roberts is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing approximately 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Roberts has a tattoo on his left arm that says “Pamela”. If Roberts is spotted, he should be considered armed and dangerous. 911 should be dialed immediately. If anyone has any information as to Robert’s whereabouts, the Fugitive Squad can be contacted at 770-477-4479.
