JONESBORO — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday a successful end to Operation Gabriel.
The operation was named after Gabriel Vasquez, 7, who was killed when a stray bullet killed him in his Conley home in April.
According to Sheriff Victor Hill Vasquez’s death was the result of gang-related shooting. It was then, Hill “ordered all of his special forces to flood the area to find who pulled the trigger.”
CCSO officials said the operation yielded 579 arrests, 66 recovered firearms, 14 stolen vehicles and more than $63,000.
“Most importantly,” Hill said in a Nixle alert, “enough information was derived from the streets to put (Clayton County) homicide detectives in the right direction to solve Gabriel’s murder.”
“We are not going to completely leave the Conley Road area,” Hill added. “We will leave enough deputies so that we do not lose any ground that we have gained to clean up this area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.