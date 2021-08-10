RIVERDALE — The Office of the Solicitor-General is working with students and school officials at Riverdale High School to revive the Teen Court Program. Teen Court originally began several years ago to provide an alternative to in-school and out-of-school suspension of students by allowing their peers to determine whether they violated classroom or school rules. This alternative approach allows students enrolled in the Criminal Justice Essentials class to take an active role in resolving issues in their school by serving as defense attorneys, prosecutors and jurors. This unique opportunity is led by Bridgette Brown, who is passionate about introducing students to realistic and relevant topics in the criminal justice field.

“This program will be a great opportunity for our students to participate in the legal process in a positive learning environment,” said Brown. “The program will expose students to the law profession, court procedures, and jury procedures while also providing our students with an opportunity to resolve disciplinary issues using restorative practices.”

In addition to providing peer review to resolve issues at school, the program offers students an opportunity to work with and learn from real attorneys who serve as prosecutors with the Clayton County Solicitor’s Office. These prosecutors will serve as judges over each case. In addition, the prosecutors will mentor and teach students the rules of evidence. This renewed partnership is of particular importance for Clayton County Solicitor Charles Brooks, who is a former Clayton County Public Schools teacher and volunteer judge with the original Teen Court program. Now he is leading the charge for what he hopes will provide more opportunity for his office to have a positive impact on Clayton County students.

“One of our office core values is commitment to community, and it is so important that the students have positive interactions with prosecutors,” said Brooks. “I am excited about our prosecutors mentoring the Riverdale High School students and giving them an opportunity to actively participate in the trial process.”

Jamille Miller-Brown is the principal of Riverdale High School and Tony Ector is vice principal of the CTAE program at Riverdale High School. This partnership between the Clayton County Office of the Solicitor-General and the Riverdale High School Criminal Justice program will serve as the pilot Teen Court program in the county; however, Brooks is hopeful that his office will be able to partner in the future with all Clayton County High Schools with a Criminal Justice Curriculum.