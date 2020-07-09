JONESBORO — Clayton County’s Solicitor General Charles A. Brooks has been named to two state board committees.
Brooks has been elected as the secretary for the Georgia Association of Solicitor-Generals and will serve a seventh term for the State Bar of Georgia’s Statewide Judicial Evaluation Committee.
As a member of the Georgia Association of Solicitor-Generals, Brooks will ensure protection of the public’s interest in the criminal justice system relating to the handling of misdemeanor cases, county ordinance violations and will continue to aid in defining the proper role of prosecutors and the public.
The association also provides a means of communication and cooperation between Solicitors-General and Solicitor’s Offices.
As a member of the Statewide Judicial Evaluation committee, Brooks along with the other committee members will offer advisement to the State Bar of Georgia president regarding qualifying candidates for appointments to vacancies in the Supreme Court of Georgia, the Georgia Court of Appeals, and the lower Georgia courts.
“To have a Clayton County elected official to accept such prestigious roles provides the state with a hometown official that makes decisions with the people in mind,” Clayton County officials said. “He is driven by integrity, grounded in honor, and passionate about the interest of everyone involved in the state processes.”
