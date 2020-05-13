JONESBORO — The State Court of Clayton County, in partnership with the Office of the Solicitor General, Solicitor General Charles A. Brooks will be reducing traffic fines to $50.00 (plus surcharges) for low-risk maintenance and/or moving violations.
The Solicitor General’s Office began reducing fines on May 11. The reduction is offered to those who have pending traffic citations for certain maintenance and or moving violations.
“The purpose of reducing the fines will allow citizens to handle outstanding charges without physically appearing in court and further hinder the potential spread of COVID-19 and lower the number of people needing to appear in court,” Brooks said.
Select traffic charges have been identified for fine reduction and can be paid without seeing a Judge. Anyone interested in taking advantage of the reduced fine can pay his or her ticket online at www.claytoncountyga.gov/government/court-services/clerk-of-state-court/pay-traffic-citations-online. Those who wish to contest their traffic citations will receive notice of their new court date via the United States Postal Service at the address on file with the Clerk of State Court of Clayton County.
For more information, visit www.claytoncountyga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.