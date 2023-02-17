JONESBORO — Clayton County residents will have 18 days to cast an early ballot for the March 21 special election.
County residents will select a new sheriff, a new District 75 representative as well as deciding whether to continue the school district’s Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
• Feb. 27-March 3 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• March 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• March 5 from noon to 5 p.m.
• March 6-10 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• March 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• March 13-17 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Board of Elections & Registration Office, 121 South McDonough St. in Jonesboro
• South Clayton Recreation Center, 1837 McDonough Road in Hampton
• Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road in Jonesboro
• Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center, 1475 East Fayetteville Road in Riverdale
• Morrow City Hall, 1500 Morrow Road in Morrow
• Lake Spivey Recreation Center, 2300 Walt Stephens Road in Jonesboro
• Forest Park Senior Center, 5087 Park Ave. in Forest Park.
Dropbox locations inside the facilities only accessible only during voting hours.
Voters will need to present identification. Accepted forms are:
• Valid state or federal government-issued ID to include a free ID card issued by the Georgia Department of Driver Services
• Georgia driver’s license, even if expired
• Student ID from sate public college or university
• Employee ID from any branch, department, agency or entity of U.S. government, Georgia or any county, city, board authority or other entity of the state
To obtain a free photo ID, visit the Clayton County Board of Elections at 121 South McDonough St. in Jonesboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.