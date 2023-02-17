Voting5.TIF

JONESBORO — Clayton County residents will have 18 days to cast an early ballot for the March 21 special election.

County residents will select a new sheriff, a new District 75 representative as well as deciding whether to continue the school district’s Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

