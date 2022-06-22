JONESBORO — Clayton County voters were in line with the rest of the state’s choices in the primary runoff election June 21.
Residents will make their final selections during the General Election on Nov. 8.
Statewide races
• Lieutenant Governor
Democrat Charlie Bailey will face State Sen. Burt Jones in the November election.
Bailey received 63.07% while Hall earned 36.93%
In Clayton, Bailey earned 59.19% of the votes. Kwanza Hall picked up 40.81%.
• Secretary of State
Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and State Rep. Bee Nguyen (D) will be on the ballot.
In both Clayton and state-wide, voters overwhelming selected Nguyen. In Clayton, she earned 77.69% of the vote and 77.02% across the state.
Dee Dawkins-Haigler received 22.31% in Clayton and 22.98% statewide.
• Commissioner of Insurance
Janice Laws Robinson will face off against Insurance Commissioner John King in November.
Robinson picked up 61.17% of ballots cast in Clayton and 63.74% statewide.
Her opponent, Raphael Bake earned 38.83% in Clayton and 36.26% across the state.
• Commissioner of Labor
State Rep. William Boddie and Republican Sen. Bruce Thompson will be on the November ballot.
In the runoff, Boddie earned 64.23% in Clayton and 62.26% in the state.
Opponent Nicole Horn received 35.77% in Clayton and 37.74% statewide.
Clayton County residents will also make the following sections in November.
• Republican Thomas “Tommy” Smith will face incumbent Democrat Valencia M. Seay for the State Senate District 34 seat. District 34 covers Clayton and Fayette counties.
• Incumbent Democrat District 116 State House Rep. El-Mahdi Holly will face Republican candidate Bruce Bennington. District 116 covers both Clayton and Henry counties.
To see results of all state-wide races, visit www.sos.ga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.