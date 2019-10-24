JONESBORO — Eight Clayton County students made a commitment to good grades, good behavior and attendance Tuesday night while participating in a Signing Ceremony with the REACH Georgia Scholarship Program.
The program is a commitment made by both families and students to maintain at least a 2.5 GPA and stay in school while staying out of trouble. To help, each scholar is paired with an academic coach and mentor who’ll follow them until graduation. Once they walk across the stage and collect their diploma, students will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship.
“This is all part of building college-bound students who are college and career ready and maintaining a culture of high performance,” said Alicia Dunn, Clayton County Public Schools coordinator of school counseling and mentorship.
Mentors will be a source of motivation and lend a listening ear while the academic coach will help keep students on track with their studies.
“This is really an awesome opportunity for our kids,” Dunn added.
This is the second group of students to take part in the REACH program. Dunn said the first group, or cohort, has so far been successful in satisfying program requirements.
“This is their first year in high school, and they’re all doing really well socially, emotionally and academically,” she said. “We’ve been blessed with really good mentors.”
Students can apply to the program in seventh grade. From there a Community Selection Committee, independent of the school system, selects students based on program requirements.
Dunn said while many programs are available to high school students, the REACH program allows work to begin in middle school.
“We want kids who are B and C students to know they have options without barriers even as young as seventh grade,” she said.
This year’s cohort includes:
• Alexis Bagneris – Mundy’s Mill Middle School
• Alani Cason – Riverdale Middle School
• Ricky Daniel – Babb Middle School
• Heavenly Dixon – Adamson Middle School
ª Lilian Elegemadu-Duru – North Clayton Middle School
• Dayvon Sargent – Mundy’s Mill Middle School
• Hawa TunKara – North Clayton Middle School
• Chukwunonye Umeano – Pointe South Middle School
To learn more about the Georgia REACH Scholarship Program, visit www.reachga.org.