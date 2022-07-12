JONESBORO — For safety and security purposes, Clayton County schools has mandated the use of clear backpacks for all students. The first day of the 2022-23 school year is Aug. 3.
The mandate is an extension and expansion put in place in April which initially applied only to middle and high school students. The use of lockers was also banned. It’s unclear if that will be the case in the new school year.
Superintendent Morcease Beasley said then the decision was made due to the increase in gun and weapons coming into schools.
“Your safety is our priority. In order for students to learn at high levels, they must feel like they’re safe and secure,” Beasley said in April during a YouTube live session.
The school system reported 97 weapons violations and 84 police reports made during the 2021-22 school year.
Clear bags will be provided to students as needed, however the district is asking parents to purchase their own bags as part of their supply shopping.
Additional safety measures
School Board Chair Jessie Goree requested officials recheck all safety measures in all school buildings prior to the start of the new school year to ensure everything is in working order.
The new school year will see employees continue to use wands and metals detectors as well as students will be subject to random searches. Clayton County Police K9s will also be used to conduct periodic searches as needed.
Cameras will continue to be used in all schools. Footage will be used to prosecute students who bring weapons to school.
Major Reynard Walker, Field Operations Division commander of CCPS Police Department, said additional campus safety officers will be present during arrivals and dismissals as well as patrolling halls through the day.
The school board suggested the use of door alarms and daily monitoring of school cameras by an employee.
The district is considering the purchase of Concealed Weapons Detection Imaging Devices. The equipment was used during graduations scanning more than 33,000 people, catching several guns, a couple knives and a hammer.
Additionally the Clayton County Police Department is forming a task force will local law enforcement to discuss with students the dangers of guns and violence.
“We need to let the Clayton County public know that safety is one of our first priorities,” Goree said in June. “We want our children safe each and every day.”
