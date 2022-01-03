JONESBORO — Clayton County students will start the second semester of school virtually due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the county.
From Jan. 5-7 will attend virtually and are expected to return to in-person learning on Jan. 10.
District officials said they will use the time to ensure schools are cleaned and fully equipped with masks and other personal protective equipment in compliance with the district’s COVID-19 protocols.
“Our priority continues to be focused on the safety of all employees, all students and their families, as we continue to make these tough decisions to protect our community. These decisions are not taken lightly, and we appreciate the continued support of our parents and community,” said Superintendent Morcease Beasley.
School meals
Breakfast and lunch meals will be served during the independent learning period. They can be pick up at the same time via curbside distribution from 9 a.m. to noon daily. Meals can be received from any school location and students do not have to visit their school of attendance to receive meals.
Athletics
The district has canceled all middle school and junior varsity level athletics for the week of Jan. 3-7. Varsity level athletic events scheduled for the week of Jan. 3-7 will be rescheduled. Additional details regarding athletics will be announced as decisions are finalized.
Testing and vaccines
COVID-19 testing will be available at each school location on Jan. 5 from 8-11 a.m. Parents/guardians, families, and students are encouraged to participate. Individuals seeking first, second, or booster dosage COVID-19 vaccinations can visit the Perry Career Academy, 137 Spring Street in Jonesboro on Jan. 6 from 2-5 p.m. or Lovejoy Middle School, 1588 Lovejoy Road in Hampton on Jan. 7 from 3-6 p.m. Register at the following vaccination registration link: https://forms.gle/hMLNs492aNoZDLEW8.
“As we continue to monitor the surge in COVID-19 cases within our county, we understand that our schools and offices are microcosms of our respective communities,” said Beasley. “We have to act with caution and encourage families to participate in the vaccination and testing opportunities available to ensure we can have school with minimal disruptions to the learning process. By beginning the second semester virtually, it allows employees and students, should they test positive, to complete recommended isolation and quarantine periods in compliance with the new CDC guidance issued.”
