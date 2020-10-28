JONESBORO — Virtual learning will continue in Clayton County at least through the new year.
On Monday during the Board of Education’s work session, district officials said the board will revisit its re-opening plan in January, until then, Clayton County students will remain online.
Per the district’s metrics to return face-to-face, officials are looking for three reporting periods, or six weeks, of less than 100 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. The newest numbers from the Georgia Department of Health and the Clayton County Board of Health show 147 new cases reported from Oct. 10-24. In the previous two weeks, Sept. 27-Oct. 10, cases were 106. The only time the numbers dipped below 100 was Sept. 13-26 when 96 new cases were recorded.
In a survey conducted last month, CCPS asked parents and staff about face-to-face instruction. Of the 12,109 parents or guardians who responded, 61.39%, or 7,434, said they would not send their children to school. A total of 4,675, or 38.61%, said they would.
Of the 4,998 employees that responded, only 273, or 5.46%, said they were very comfortable returning to the school building, while 3,119, or 62.4%, were not comfortable returning.
Board Chair Jessie Goree said the board and school district made the decision to remain virtual based on what’s best for Clayton County Public Schools.
“It’s best for us based on data and science, which is what everybody in America should be basing these decision on,” she said.
During the BOE’s Oct. 5 meeting, the majority of board members said they were not in favor of returning, with some suggesting waiting until after the flu season played out.
The school district kicked off the 2020-21 school year in August with virtual learning due to the coronavirus. In September, CCPS published its reopening matrix, all of which is relying on COVID-19 diagnosis rates. The plan includes four phases, the first being virtual learning for all, followed by the gradual return of students starting with a hybrid model of virtual and face-to-face learning and eventually bringing all back to the classroom.
For more information or to see the district’s new reopening FAQ, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.