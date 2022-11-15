JONESBORO — Clayton County schools staff and students will switch to independent remote learning on Dec. 6 due to the runoff election.
Students will need their computer, reliable internet services and access to Canvas Learning Management System and digital textbooks and or online learning platforms.
Breakfast and lunch meals will be available to students on Thursday, Dec. 5 for take home.
Superintendent Morcease Beasley requested flexibility from department leads and supervisors to allow staff time to vote.
“As we look to exercise our constitutional rights, we must all have eligible voters do their part and have their voices heard at the ballot box,” he said.
Georgia residents will be asked to select between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and his challenger Herschel Walker for the U.S. Senate. Neither candidate received the majority vote during the Nov. 8 general election.